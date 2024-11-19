Fire broke out on a cruise ship in Tianjin

On November 18, the cruise ship “Orient Princess” caught fire, sending thick smoke billowing at the scene in Haihe Bund Park, Binhai New Area, Tianjin City, China, according to iMarine.

Public information shows that the “Orient Princess” initially named “Yao Hua”, built in 1967. The ship is 150.28 meters long, 21 meters wide, with a displacement of 10,298 tons, divided into eight floors, can carry 350 tourists and 150 crew members.

The ship was once the most luxurious gambling ship in Southeast Asia. The “Orient Princess” is equipped with comprehensive facilities such as sightseeing, cafeteria, sea view rooms, etc. It used to be a famous film and television base. The ship was settled in Tianjin Binhai New Area in 2002 and has been open to the public as one of the famous attractions on the Bund for many years. Tianjin Tianrun Industrial Management is responsible for investment management, operation and promotion, investment cooperation and other matters.

According to staff from the Tianjin Binhai New Area Fire Rescue Brigade, they received a call at around 2 p.m. that the “Orient Princess” was on fire. The fire has been extinguished and firefighters are still conducting follow-up cleanup work at the scene. There were no casualties.

According to the operating company, the cruise ship was being renovated and upgraded in preparation for future operations, and sparks from the renovation process ignited the insulation cotton, which in turn caused the fire.

The fire was extinguished at about 3:00 p.m. on the 18th, causing no injuries.