Liebherr supplies two ship-to-shore cranes to Port Newark Container Terminal

Liebherr announced the successful delivery of two ship-to-shore container (STS) cranes to Port Newark Container Terminal (PNCT).

Designed and manufactured at Liebherr’s Irish facility, the cranes are built to meet the specific demands of PNCT’s operations, enabling the terminal to efficiently handle the next generation of ultra large container vessels. The delivery is part of PNCT's ongoing $500 million expansion, aimed at bolstering capacity at one of the busiest ports on the US East Coast. These STS cranes feature an impressive outreach of 226 ft (69 m) and a lift height over rail of 175 ft (53 m), making them ideally suited for handling larger vessels and boosting throughput.

Advanced features such as electronic anti-sway and laser anti-collision systems, ensure smooth, safe, and highly efficient crane operations.