Felixstowe to not be a part of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s shared Gemini network

As a part of developing of network for the Gemini Cooperation, which will be launched in February next year, Maersk have alongside Hapag-Lloyd reviewed all ports and terminals in the current networks, according to Maersk's release.

During this optimisation process and review of the Asia – Europe services, the companies concluded that London Gateway is the most optimal port to serve the importing/exporting cargo to/from the UK. This strategic decision comes as part of the ambition to reduce network complexity with mostly single operator loops and fewer port calls per service.

Due to this change, Felixstowe will not be a part of Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd’s shared Gemini network.

The change from the existing network to the Network of the Future will take place from February 2025 as part of the phasing out of the current 2M cooperation and phasing in the new network of the Gemini cooperation.

This change will affect the Asia – Europe trades under the scope of the Gemini cooperation. The previously announced Middle East – Europe (London Gateway) and Trans-Atlantic (Southampton) Gemini services remain unchanged. The rest of Maersk's own operated services outside the scope of the Gemini Cooperation also remain unchanged.