Maersk completes first large container vessel conversion to dual-fuel methanol engine

As the first large vessel in the industry, the container ship Maersk Halifax has been converted into a dual-fuel vessel able to operate on methanol, according to Maersk's release.

The retrofit operation was conducted at the Zhoushan Xinya Shipyard in China over 88 days with completion at the end of October 2024.

Following the completion of the sea-trials, Maersk Halifax has returned to operation and is now servicing the Trans-Pacific trade.

The engine conversion has been done by MAN Energy Solutions. Besides replacing machine parts and thereby making the engine able to operate on methanol, the retrofit operation at the yard has involved adding new fuel tanks, fuel preparation room and fuel supply system.

The hull has also been expanded to accommodate the fuel tanks. With this change, the length of the ship was extended by 15 meters to 368 meters, increasing the capacity from around 15,000 to 15,690 TEU.

Maersk Halifax, which is one of 11 vessels in Maersk’s Hong Kong-class, departed anchorage at the yard on 4 November 2024.

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. The company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and low-emission fuels.