New supersized cranes arrive at APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles

APM Terminals Pier 400 in Los Angeles will soon be saving as much as 14 hours per vessel, ramping up efficiency, and further future-proofing the terminal’s crane fleet, according to the company's release.

The new cranes, which replace smaller versions at the terminal, can handle the largest ships calling on the U.S. West Coast today, as well as those yet to be built.

Manned electric The “ship-to-shore” (STS) manned cranes arrived Wednesday on the Zhen Hua 26 carrier vessel following a 30-day Pacific Ocean journey.

Each crane has a boom that extends over 223 feet, and is therefore capable of reaching 23 containers across. Their extended reach allows operators to access top rows without switching cranes, saving up to 14 hours per vessel load or unload and enhancing efficiency for even the largest container ships.

Reaching further Said Jon Poelma, APM Terminals Pier 400 Managing Director: “Every container we handle represents jobs, commerce and growth. These cranes aren’t just machines; they are investments in the economy of Los Angeles and the broader U.S. supply chain."

The ‘triplets’ - which stand 294 feet tall - can service vessels up to 18,000 TEU, lift up to 100 tons, and complete 100,000 cargo lifts annually over their 20+ year lifespan. Once operational, these new additions to the infrastructure means that the terminal can operate at full capacity on larger ships while keeping other, smaller cranes available. This will optimize the terminal’s 19-strong crane fleet for the benefit of both shipping lines and landside customers.