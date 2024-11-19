Port Houston Secures $25 Million Federal Grant

Port Houston announced the award of $25 million in grant funding received from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD).

Port Houston’s proposal is one of eleven large Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grant projects selected from across the nation, aimed at enhancing the safety, reliability, and resiliency of ports.

Port Houston’s “Agriculture Export Improvement and Community Resilience Project” will focus on the following key areas: Replace dated infrastructure to support grain exports Funding will be used to upgrade a Port Houston grain elevator, allowing farmers to transport their grain more efficiently to national and international markets. The project includes a new high-efficiency grain truck receiving system, a more efficient truck loadout system, and a new outbound conveying system, capable of loading a 30,000-ton vessel with a 75% reduction in loading time. These improvements are planned to increase the grain elevator’s throughput capacity from 700,000 tons per year (TPY) to 2,100,000 TPY, providing an anticipated economic benefit of approximately $255 million for the local community.

Additionally, the increased capacity would give 1,329 more farms access to global markets and enhance global food security. Reduce emissions and dust These infrastructure updates are also expected to result in a significant reduction in emissions and improved safety for the area, largely through eliminating the use of heavy-duty trucks, currently needed to transfer outbound product to ship berth. Removing these trucks from the operation will result in improved environmental quality for nearby residents and workers around the project site, by reducing emissions by an estimated 32% or 13,710 tons over 30 years. A new high efficiency dust collection system will also be installed to replace the existing baghouse system.

These improvements, with integrated explosion suppression systems, should operate more efficiently and improve housekeeping, and reduce dust emissions and overall carbon emissions. Support community-led stormwater drainage projects The project will provide additional stormwater capacity with improved channel outfalls that will allow current and expected stormwater flows to move more efficiently. This community-led drainage project is the first step in updated measures to more efficiently direct stormwater away from homes and public areas, promoting community health and safety by minimizing stagnant water and contributing to a more resilient, sustainable, and pleasant living and working environment.

Port Houston has owned and operated the public wharves and terminals along the Houston Ship Channel, including the area’s largest breakbulk facility and two of the most efficient container terminals in the country. The Houston Ship Channel complex and its more than 200 private and eight public terminals is the US’s largest port for waterborne tonnage and an essential economic engine for the Houston region, the state of Texas and the U.S.