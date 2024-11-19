TotalEnergies and Oil India join forces to collaborate on methane emissions detection and measurement

TotalEnergies and Oil India Limited (OIL) signed a Cooperation Agreement to carry out methane emissions detection and measurement campaigns using TotalEnergies’ pioneer AUSEA technology at OIL sites in India. State-owned enterprise OIL recently joined the Oil and Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC), a global industry initiative launched at COP28, co-chaired by TotalEnergies’ CEO.

The OGDC’s ambition is to work towards net-zero operations by 2050, as well as near-zero upstream methane emissions and zero routine flaring by 2030. Moreover, OGDC members are committed to measuring and publicly reporting progress. In line with the OGDC’s principle of sharing good practices, TotalEnergies makes this technology available to other operators among the signatories, as an effective and recognized tool to detect, measure and eventually abate methane emissions on their own assets.

Mounted on a drone, the AUSEA gas analyzer, developed by TotalEnergies and its R&D partners, consists of a dual sensor capable of detecting methane and carbon dioxide emissions, while at the same time identifying their source. This technology marks a step change in methane emissions detection and measurement compared to traditional techniques. By allowing access to hard-to-reach emission points, on all types of industrial facilities, both offshore and onshore, AUSEA is reputed as one of the most accurate technologies in the industry.

Oil India Limited (OIL), a Maharatna CPSE of the Government of India, is a fully integrated Exploration & Production company in the upstream sector.

TotalEnergies is present in India since 1993. The company has partnered with the Adani Group through Joint Ventures in Gas and Renewables (Adani Total Private Limited, Dhamra LNG Terminal Private Limited, Adani Total Gas Limited, Adani Green Energy Limited, AGEL23, ARE9L and ARE64L) and also has a presence in energy storage (SAFT) and distributed solar generation. It operates in the chemical business (Hutchinson) and is active in LPG, lubricants and special fluids, an underground LPG storage facility at Vizag through a JV with HPCL, and manufacturing & marketing of modified bitumen derivatives through a JV with Indian Oil Corporation Limited. The company has a R&D centre in Mumbai (Technical Centre Asia- Pacific) and a Digital Innovation Center located in Pune, in partnership with Tata Consulting Services (TCS).