JetGas to build a liquefied methane terminal in the port of Muuga

AS Tallinna Sadam and JetGas OÜ signed an agreement for the construction of a liquefied methane terminal in the port of Muuga, according to the company's release.

According to the contract, JetGas will build a LNG terminal with up to five tanks in stages, with a pipeline connecting to the mooring line, by 2030 at the latest. The launch of the first stage of the terminal with the construction of one tank is planned for the end of 2027.

Liquefied methane, with the English abbreviation LM (liquefied methane), includes both fossil liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied biogas (bioLNG) and synthesized and then liquefied methane (e-LNG or synLNG).

Janek Parkman, chairman of the board of JetGas, said that it is very important for JetGas to offer its customers energy products with a smaller carbon footprint than before. "The liquefied methane terminal to be built in the port of Muuga will enable us to obtain primarily bioLNG, but also other methane fuels in larger batches from the world market, which should lead to cheaper prices and better security of supply," said Parkman.

The main activity of JetGas is the import of LNG and the sale of natural gas to customers in Estonia and other Baltic countries. In the field of working with LNG, biomethane and other clean fuels, JetGas is the market leader with the longest experience in the Baltics. The main customers of JetGas are Baltic industrial companies that use a significant amount of energy in their production processes.

The Port of Tallinn launched a competition to find cooperation partners for the development of the 7.6 ha area located in the eastern part of the largest commercial port in Estonia - Muuga port. An agreement was signed with JetGas for an area of ​​approx. 7,000 m2 with a term of 30 years.