Seaspan Energy becomes first accredited LNG bunkering supplier at Port of Vancouver

Seaspan Energy (Seaspan) has received a liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering accreditation from the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority (VFPA), the first LNG bunkering accreditation to be issued by the VFPA. This accreditation authorizes Seaspan to conduct ship-to-ship LNG bunkering for LNG fueled vessels calling at the Port of Vancouver.

Seaspan Energy is working towards operating three 112m-long LNG bunkering vessels named after iconic West Coast mountains; the Seaspan Garibaldi, the Seaspan Lions, and the Seaspan Baker. Both the Seaspan Garibaldi and Seaspan Lions will enter into service soon and will provide LNG bunkering services on the West Coast of North America. Seaspan has been working closely with the VFPA on this multi-year process.

Seaspan Energy is a part of Seaspan Marine, a group of Canadian companies that are primarily involved in ship assist, coastal and deep-sea transportation, ferry services and fuel bunkering on the west coast of North America.