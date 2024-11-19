Manila International Container Terminal sets record TEU in October 2024

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) announced that the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT), the country’s sole dedicated container handling facility, achieved a record monthly volume in October, underscoring its preparedness for the peak holiday season.

Operated by International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), MICT handled 275,028 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) during the month. This milestone, driven by recent growth in foreign trade, includes an all-time high of 147,935 TEUs in imports. The PPA attributes the accomplishment to its partnership with ICTSI and the latter’s continued investments in infrastructure and equipment. Recent upgrades at MICT include replacing two old quay cranes at Berths 3 and 4, and increasing the number of quay cranes at Berth 6 from five to six.

Investing in larger, more advanced cranes is aimed at enhancing the terminal’s ability to accommodate larger container vessels and meeting the growing market demand. In addition, ICTSI is developing Berth 8, which is projected to boost MICT’s annual capacity to 3.5 million TEUs by 2027.

Further reducing congestion risks is the faster truck serving times at MICT, which result from infrastructure and technology improvements at the terminals gates. This, combined with coordination with local authorities of surrounding municipalities, helps streamline cargo movement in and out of the port, especially during high-demand periods. The PPA also emphasized the role of public-private partnerships with major terminal operators in sustaining smooth operations.

ICTSI’s management of MICT, NorthPort Terminal, and Manila Multipurpose Terminal, alongside Asian Terminals, Inc. (ATI) at the South Harbor Terminal, has improved Manila’s port efficiency through automation, real-time tracking, and infrastructure upgrades. These advancements have also enhanced vessel productivity by enabling timely docking, unloading and departure schedules. Santiago noted that this efficiency is particularly critical during the holiday season, when cargo volumes surge. Santiago urged port users to schedule activities during off-peak hours to support uninterrupted operations throughout the busy season.