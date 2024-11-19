Metrans tests first hydrogen-powered truck in Slovakia

HHLA’s intermodal company Metrans is testing the first hydrogen-powered truck in Slovakia in operational service in collaboration with the technological company Mobility & Innovation Production s.r.o (MIP). A letter of intent to this effect was signed at the official product launch in Slovakia. Metrans aims to expand its fleet of zero-emission vehicles to offer its customers fully climate-neutral container traffic, according to HHLA's release.

On Thursday, 14 November 2024, MIP and Metrans, together with other partner companies, presented the truck at the Slovakia Ring in Orechová Potôň. To test the truck in operational service for container transport, Metrans and MIP signed a letter of intent to this effect at the event.

Metrans will initially be deploying the hydrogen-powered truck for Slovak transport within its European network and conducting comprehensive testing. Compared to other electric trucks, the MIP truck offers an extended range for long-distance trips. The 48-kilogram hydrogen tank enables a range of at least 600 kilometres without usage habits, such as the refuelling process, needing to be changed. As part of the test drives, the truck will be fuelled exclusively with hydrogen from renewable energy sources.

Metrans has been using e-trucks for its container transports for two years now. In addition to energy-efficient electric and hybrid locomotives and electric container gantry cranes, the e-trucks have been part of Metrans' eco-friendly fleet since 2022, and are now complemented by the hydrogen-powered truck.

Metrans is also part of the Clean Port & Logistics Cluster, in which HHLA and partner companies are jointly exploring the use of hydrogen-powered equipment in port logistics.

The first Slovak hydrogen truck was built on the Ford F-Max platform with support from Ford. It is one of the most advanced hydrogen-powered vehicles using cutting-edge technologies that have not yet been implemented in commercially available vehicles. The integrated REFIRE fuel cell, with a capacity of 117 kW, supplies the truck with the required energy. It is the first truck in Europe to integrate the Dana Sumo motor into a heavy-duty vehicle. The maximum permissible weight is 45 tonnes, based on the European standard.

The Slovak company mobility & innovation production s.r.o. (MIP) is an innovative technology company focused on researching and developing zero-emission drive systems for various vehicles. MIP aims to implement the latest and most advanced technologies that comply with current European Union regulations. About Metrans As a specialist in rail logistics, Metrans offers a dense rail network between the North and Baltic Seas, the Adriatic, and the Black Sea. Metrans links ports with the hinterland with a high frequency of connections and also offers continental transport services. With the operation of 20 of its own and additional partner terminals, the company optimises both rail transport and container handling. With its more than 140 modern locomotives and nearly 4,000 specialised wagons, Metrans offers particularly climate-friendly transport.