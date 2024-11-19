Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor becomes operational

The Chennai-Vladivostok maritime corridor, which is likely to boost maritime ties between India and Russia, is operational now, and container ships carrying crude oil, metal and textile have started coming to Indian ports, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Monday. The Chennai-Vladivostok sea route will cover a distance of about 5,600 nautical miles.

"The Eastern Maritime Corridor between Vladivostok and Chennai is operational now. Container ships carrying crude oil, metal and textile have started coming to Indian ports," Sonowal told reporters.

The Eastern Maritime Corridor is estimated to reduce the time required to transport cargo between the Indian and Russian Ports of the Far East Region by up to 16 days. The time taken will come down to 24 days compared to more than 40 that it currently takes to transport goods from India to Far East Russia via Europe.

The current trade route between Mumbai and St Petersburg in Russia covers a distance of 8,675 nautical miles, and the time taken for transportation is around 35 to 40 days. A large container ship that travels at the normal cruising speed of 20-25 knots (37-46 kilometres/hour) will be able to cover this distance in approximately 10 to 12 days. This corridor holds immense potential to unlock new opportunities for trade and cooperation.