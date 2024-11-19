MSC Cruises announces Miami winter 2024/2025 season with arrival of MSC Divina and MSC Seaside

MSC Cruises kicked off the winter cruise season in Miami on Monday, marked by the arrival of MSC Divina and MSC Seaside at their new homeport.

The cruise line’s Miami-based fleet now features MSC Seascape and MSC Seaside, Seaside EVO-Class and Seaside Class ships respectively —along with MSC Divina, a Fantasia Class ship.

In addition to MSC Seascape’s flagship 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, MSC Divina and MSC Seaside will offer 3-, 4-, 7- and 10-night cruises from Miami to the Caribbean, with all itineraries visiting Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

In April 2025, the cruise line’s newest flagship – MSC World America – will be named at the company’s new PortMiami terminal. The state-of the art facility will revolutionize the terminal experience as the world’s largest cruise terminal, welcoming up to 36,000 guests per day.

To further bolster its strength in the region, MSC Cruises is investing $100 million in its North American Cruise Division Headquarters at Block 55 at Sawyer’s Walk in Downtown Miami.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line and the market leader in Europe, South America, the Middle East and Southern Africa, with a strong and growing presence in North America and the Far East. The MSC Cruises fleet consists of 22 modern ships with three new vessels due to be launched in 2025, 2026, and 2027. The company operates in more than 100 countries around the world, offering cruises across five continents, calling at more than 300 destinations and welcoming more than 180 different nationalities on board.