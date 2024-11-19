MOL, KEPCO sign MoU for joint study of liquefied hydrogen carrier

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and The Kansai Electric Power Company, Incorporated today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the joint study of a liquefied hydrogen carrier.

This is the first such agreement in Japan between a shipping company and a power generation regarding marine transport of liquefied hydrogen, which is a key element in the establishment of a hydrogen fuel supply chain.

Under the MoU, the two companies will conduct a detailed study and review of the optimal vessels and operations in the liquefied hydrogen supply chain, as well as the safety of such vessels.

The companies will also analyze international laws and regulations related to the marine transport of liquefied hydrogen.

MOL and KEPCO will continue to study the specifics of marine transport of liquefied hydrogen and work toward the establishment of a hydrogen supply chain and the realization of a zero-carbon society.