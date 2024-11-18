LNG bunkering vessel “Kaguya” achieves 100th ship-to-ship LNG bunker supply

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), along with JERA Co., Inc. (JERA), Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), and other partners, collaboratively operates an LNG bunkering business for LNG-fueled vessels in the Chubu region through joint venture companies.

On November 5, 2024, approximately four years after the launch of business operation in October 2020, the LNG bunkering vessel “Kaguya” owned by the joint venture achieved its 100th ship-to-ship LNG bunkering operation in Mikawa Bay.

The joint venture is striving to expand its bunkering service to meet increasing demand of LNG as marine fuel in the Chubu region, arising from ever-growing global fleet of LNG-fueled vessels including “K”LINE’s “CENTURY HIGHWAY GREEN”, an LNG-fueled car carrier. By promoting the use of LNG as marine fuel through this project, “K” LINE contribute to reducing environmental load to the society. In “K” LINE Environmental Vision 2050 -Blue Seas for the Future-, “K” LINE has set the 2030 interim target of improving CO2 emissions efficiency by 50% compared with 2008, surpassing the IMO target of a 40% improvement. Furthermore, “K” LINE sets its new target for 2050 as “The Challenge of Achieving Net-Zero GHG Emissions.”