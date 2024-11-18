After more than two decades of dedicated service, Allseas bids farewell to Tog Mor, its shallow-water pipelay barge, according to the company's release.

Tog Mor ran aground in Mexico in September while seeking shelter. Following a successful salvage operation, she has been sold for repurpose. Purchased by Allseas in 1997, Tog Mor was converted for pipelay and construction activities between 2001 and 2002. Debuting for Allseas on the Interconnector Scotland-Ireland pipeline job, she went on to safely install more than 400 kilometres of nearshore pipeline worldwide.

Built in 1975 as a heavy-duty floating derrick, Tog Mor (“Big Lift” in Gaelic) was designed with unique Stülcken masts for the assembly of large sections and modules for offshore production platforms. Her legacy began with the construction of the North Sea’s Maureen platform, and later, she famously lifted the historic Mary Rose warship from the Solent seabed.