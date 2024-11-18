Baleària wins tender to operate service between Tarifa and Tangier-Ville

Baleària is the winning shipping company in the award of the operation of the intercontinental maritime line between Tarifa and Tangier Ville, after the opening of the economic bids and the evaluation of the techniques last Friday.

The shipping company has submitted the most sustainable and innovative offer to the tender with an investment of 135 million euros in the construction of two electric fast ferries with zero emissions and capacity for 800 passengers, the electrification of the ports and the battery recharging system.

The construction of these two electric catamarans will be carried out at Armon Shipyards in Gijón and will last two and a half years.

The Port Authority of the Bay of Algeciras reported on Friday the numerical result of the technical and operational bids for the award of berth number 3 of the port of Tarifa and released the economic and traffic commitment offers for the entire period of the concession.

Of the three sections into which the tender is divided, Baleària has won in the two that have objective criteria (technical and economic) and in the section based on subjective criteria (operation) the shipping company has had a slightly lower score than the other two companies presented. The economic offer presented is also the most advantageous for the APBA.