Traffic to resume in Turkey's Bosphorus after suspension due to vessel rudder failure

Ship traffic in Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait was suspended on Sunday in both directions due to a rudder failure on a 114-metre tanker, the Nazann, Reuters reports, citing the Transportation Ministry.

The vessel, en route from Russia to Kocaeli in Turkey, had mechanical problems in the strait and the coast guard deployed tugboats, the ministry said. The tanker was safely anchored at Ahırkapı with assistance from tugboats after vessel rudder failure in the Bosphorus.

Northbound traffic in the strait resumed at 0050 local time Monday (2150 GMT Sunday) as expected, according to local news reports.

The Bosphorus connects the Black Sea in the northeast to the Sea of Marmara to the southwest, and beyond to the Mediterranean.