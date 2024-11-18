Norwind Offshore takes delivery of Norwind Helm

Norwind Offshore celebrates another milestone with the delivery of the CSOV Norwind Helm, according to the company's release.

Developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, the Norwind Helm is engineered for multifaceted offshore operations, providing reliable service throughout construction, operations, and maintenance of offshore windfarms. ‍

Established in 2021, Norwind Offshore is a leading provider of vessels for advanced maritime operations relating to the construction and operation of offshore wind power facilities. The company is backed by actors with extensive experience of traditional offshore operations, whose knowledge and experience provide a solid foundation for success in a new and important industry. At present, the company focuses solely on the construction of wind farms and offers vessels that are specially adapted for this purpose.