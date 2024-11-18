Cavotec signs strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries

Cavotec Hong Kong Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cavotec SA, has signed a Letter of Intent with Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited (ZPMC), a major publicly traded state-owned enterprise listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and a leader in the global heavy equipment manufacturing sector, according to the company's release.

Through this strategic alliance, Cavotec and ZPMC will leverage their respective strengths, enhancing collaboration and reinforcing their shared goal of advancing sustainable and innovative infrastructure in ports and terminals worldwide.

Each year, ZPMC invites select key partners to participate in import procurement agreements as part of their international development strategy. The signing was held at the prestigious 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, an influential platform championed by the Chinese government to promote global partnerships with China’s growing economy.

Patrick Mares, President of Ports & Maritime at Cavotec, expressed his enthusiasm: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised as a global strategic partner by ZPMC, a testament to our team’s dedication and innovation. This collaboration reflects the value of our motorised cable reel technology, designed to advance the automation and electrification of cranes, contributing to efficiency gains and a reduced environmental impact in port operations globally.”

This partnership reinforces Cavotec’s commitment to sustainable development and positions the company as a key contributor to modernising port and maritime infrastructure worldwide.