Danelec and NAVTOR partner to further digitalize maritime operations

Danelec and NAVTOR have expanded their longstanding partnership, according to the company's release. The latest integration brings together Danelec's high-frequency data collection infrastructure, Danelec Collect, with NAVTOR's enhanced Digital Logbook solution, creating a seamless bridge between real-time onboard data collection and automated digital record-keeping.

The integration enables NAVTOR’s Digital Logbooks to automatically populate logbook entries with data collected by Danelec’s onboard solution, powered by the Vessel Remote Server (VRS). This significantly reduces manual input and the risk of discrepancies, enhancing the accuracy and accessibility of essential logbook data. This streamlined approach supports more efficient operations, enhanced compliance, and improved decision-making.

Danelec's VRS achieves the highest standards with both IEC 61162-460 Ed. 3.0 Type Approval and IACS E27 certification, guaranteeing a secure and resilient data environment. These certifications confirm that Danelec's data collection system is protected against unauthorized access and tampering, safeguarding valuable operational data during transmission and storage.

NAVTOR’s Digital Logbooks comply with stringent class and flag state requirements and meet IMO guidelines. They support digital documentation across numerous mandatory records, such as the Oil Record Book, Garbage Record Book, and Ballast Water Log. This paperless solution promotes sustainability and operational efficiency, enabling maritime operators to enhance compliance while reducing their environmental footprint.

This open data ecosystem empowers ship owners and charterers to share operational insights with trusted partners seamlessly. By merging these technologies, Danelec and NAVTOR empower ship operators with a fully digitalized approach to onboard data management, opening new avenues for fleet and vessel monitoring.

Danelec is a Danish scale-up operating at the forefront of the digitalization of the maritime industry.