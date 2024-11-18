Armón Shipyards launches first of ten tugboats for Panama Canal

The tugboat Isla Barro Colorado has been launched, the first of a new fleet of ten units ordered by the Panama Canal from Armón Shipyards, according to Panama Canal Authority's release. The new tug will arrive in Panama in 2025. The Isla Barro Colorado is 28.90 meters long and 14 meters wide, combining state-of-the-art technology with innovative design. Its hybrid propulsion system is equipped with 445 kW batteries. Each tug has a fixed drive with a lifting capacity of 80 tons and engines with a capacity of 2,331 kW. It is equipped with a FIFI1 fire extinguishing system and a maintenance-free mechanism. Between 2011 and 2015, Armón Shipyards manufactured 14 tugs for the Panama Canal.