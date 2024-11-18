MSC receives all regulatory approvals for participation in HHLA

As of November 14, 2024, all closing conditions for the voluntary public takeover offer of Port of Hamburg Beteiligungsgesellschaft SE (Bidder), a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A. (MSC), have been fulfilled, according to HHLA's release.

After the European Commission granted merger control clearance at the beginning of October, the last outstanding closing condition has now been met with merger control clearance in Ukraine.

In the next step, the Bidder will, in accordance with the Offer Document, pay the offer price of € 16.75 per class A share to the HHLA shareholders who had tendered their shares in the public takeover offer and since been trading under ISIN DE000A37FUD8.

The payment will be made within seven banking days following the announcement by the Bidder that all offer conditions have been met. In return, the Bidder obtains ownership of the class A shares tendered.