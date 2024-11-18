Equinor has awarded Northern Ocean Wind AS a two-year contract to operate a mobile drilling rig on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

Equinor has awarded a two-year firm contract to Northern Ocean Wind AS to employ the mobile rig Deepsea Bollsta on the Norwegian continental shelf. The contract value for the firm period is calculated at around USD 335 million, with planned start-up in the later part of 2025. The contract also includes five one-year options.

Northern Ocean Wind AS is a company owned by Northern Ocean Ltd. Deepsea Bollsta will be operated by Odfjell Drilling. They currently operate three rigs for Equinor, Deepsea Aberdeen, Deepsea Atlantic and Deepsea Stavanger. Currently, the rig is in Africa and has been drilling in Namibia but has previous track-record for operations in Norway.

Deepsea Bollsta is a sixth-generation harsh environment, winterized, mobile rig. The contract value does not include integrated rig services or mobilisation/demobilisation fees.

Equinor has drilling facilities (derricks / drilling towers) on 17 of the Equinor operated platforms on the Norwegian continental shelf: Johan Sverdrup, Snorre A and B, Statfjord A, B and C, Oseberg A, B and C, Heidrun, Njord, Gullfaks A, B and C, Kvitebjørn, Sleipner A, and Visund. Equinor currently has seven floating rigs on contract for work on the Norwegian continental shelf: COSLPromoter, Deepsea Atlantic, Deepsea Aberdeen, Deepsea Stavanger, Transocean Enabler, Transocean Encourage, Transocean Spitsbergen. Equinor currently has three jack-up rigs on contract for work on the Norwegian continental shelf: Askeladden (Equinor owned), Askepott (Equinor owned), Barsk (Shelf Drilling owned).