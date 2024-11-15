2024 November 15 17:13

Seatrium successfully delivers fifth and final jackup rig for Borr Drilling

Seatrium Limited has delivered its fifth newbuild jackup rig “Var” to Borr Drilling, nearly one year ahead of schedule, according to the company's release.

The successful delivery of Var marks the completion of the latest series of five B Class jackup rigs that Seatrium has built for Borr Drilling.

The first three rigs, novated by Borr Drilling to ADNOC Drilling, were delivered in 2022 and 2023.

More recently, Seatrium delivered the fourth rig to Borr Drilling in August 2024. Var is a KFELS Super B Class jackup rig, designed to operate in water depths of up to 400 feet and drill down to depths of up to 35,000 feet. This versatile rig is capable of drilling deep wells both vertically and horizontally. Var is equipped with a fully automated high-capacity rack and pinion jacking system, and its cantilever structure has a maximum combined load of 3,700 kips, with capacity to accommodate full amenities for up to 150 persons.

Built at Seatrium’s Pioneer Yard in Singapore, the world-class KFELS Super B Class jackup rig design meets the needs of a diverse range of customers, from small and independent oil companies to major multinational energy corporations.

