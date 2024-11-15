2024 November 15 16:25

NYK and MTI filed a patent application for a technology for transporting reduced iron by bulk carrier

On November 8, NYK Line (NYK) and MTI Co., Ltd. (MTI) filed a patent application for a technology for transporting reduced iron by bulk carrier, according to NYK's release.

This technology is a single system that integrates multiple technologies and facilitates safer and higher-quality marine transportation of reduced iron, which can be challenging to control in terms of safety and quality. This will contribute to decarbonizing the steel industry and improving the working environment for seafarers.

Collection of environmental data in the hold IoT technology is used to acquire and remotely monitor environmental data (temperature, humidity, oxygen and nitrogen concentration, etc.) in the holds in real time, thereby reducing the risk of cargo damage. This also reduces the frequency of crew members’ visits to the holds to check on cargo and conditions inside the holds. This is expected to prevent seafarer accidents, such as falls and asphyxiation, and call attention to mistakes caused by human error. This technology has been patented separately by NYK, MTI, and NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers Ltd.

The three companies are promoting initiatives in line with the NYK Dry Bulk Division’s four strategies. The patent application is part of "participation in supply chains beyond the shipping industry” to develop new business, which includes the development of various solutions, business alliances, and investments, and the development of transportation technology beyond the "transport" framework.