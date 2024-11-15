2024 November 15 15:43

LR announces partnership with SHI for floating production and storage system for green ammonia

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI) for the joint development of a floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) system for green ammonia.

The FPSO process has been widely used in the oil and gas industries, but its application for ammonia is relatively new.

The unit will use renewable energy to provide power for electrolysis of seawater to produce green hydrogen, which will be combined with nitrogen and synthesised to produce green ammonia, ready for offloading to ammonia carriers. It is planned to be linked with offshore windfarms in Europe.

Under the agreement, which was signed at Offshore Korea 2024, SHI will carry out the design for the FPSO and LR will undertake the review of SHI deliverables and provide technical advice for further design development.

Through its innovative "Fuel for Thought" alternative fuel report series, LR has established its expertise in supporting companies adopting ammonia as a fuel. Services include comprehensive HAZID, HAZOP, and quantitative risk assessments, along with several approvals in principle for vessel designs and technologies, and notable advancements in technical rule development.