2024 November 15 15:06

COSCO SHIPPING's Chancay Peru Terminal starts operation

Located in the central part of the Peruvian coastline, approximately 78 kilometres north of Lima, Chancay Port is COSCO SHIPPING’s first green and smart port investment in South America. Now the inauguration ceremony was held in Peru on 14th November, with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte attending the ceremony via video link, according to the company's release.

The natural deep-water port boasts an advantageous geographic location and seamless logistics connectivity. Spanning 1,500 meters in length with 4 berths, including two for containers and two multi-purpose berths, the port can accommodate the world’s largest container ships. Designed for a throughput capacity of 1 million TEUs, 6 million tons of bulk cargo, and 160,000 vehicles annually, the port features storage yards, warehouses, and multi-purpose logistics areas. A 1.8-kilometer tunnel connects the port to the Pan-American Highway, facilitating land transportation to the economic hinterland.

Chancay Port has integrated intelligent loading and unloading equipment, with pure electric container trucks alone contributing to a decrease in energy consumption of over 25%. Following a successful trial operation phase, plans are underway to establish a regional logistics distribution hub at COSCO SHIPPING Chancay Peru Terminal. By launching two direct container shipping routes connecting Shanghai Port and Chancay Port, the transit time for cargo from Peru to China will be reduced to just 23 days. Moreover, the introduction of a ro-ro service will facilitate the establishment of a prominent automotive distribution centre in South America.

The Chancay Port Project Phase I is poised to generate over 8,000 direct employment opportunities. The port project office has initiated the establishment of wildlife rescue centres, proactively assuming responsibility for the rehabilitation of penguins, seals, and avian species, while also enhancing the ecological health of wetlands, coastlines, and natural habitats.

Looking ahead, COSCO SHIPPING Chancay Port aspires to become a hub port in Latin America, distinguished by its operational efficiency and dedication to green, low-carbon growth. Through effective operation, the port aims to transform the shipping routes between Chancay and Shanghai into a thriving path for the mutual prosperity and development of China and Latin America.



China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation Limited is an SOE headquartered in Shanghai. It is the merged entity of China Ocean Shipping (Group) Company (COSCO) and China Shipping (Group) Company (China Shipping).

As of Dec 31, 2023, the total fleet of COSCO SHIPPING comprises of 1,325 vessels, ranking No.1 in the world. Its container fleet capacity is 3.08 million TEU, ranking the fourth in the world. Its dry bulk fleet (430 vessels / 44.11 million DWT), tanker fleet (225 vessels / 29.43 million DWT) and general and specialized cargo fleet (152 vessels / 4.75 million DWT) are all topping the world’s list.

COSCO SHIPPING (Europe) GmbH is the regional management company of the China COSCO SHIPPING Corporation in the European Region. The predecessor of this company, formerly known as 'COSCO Europe GmbH', was the representative office of COSCO in Hamburg and registered and founded on February 15th, 1989, by the original COSCO Group in Hamburg, Germany. It was the first regional management company set up overseas by the COSCO Group.