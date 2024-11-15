2024 November 15 12:34

Ocean Network Express and Seaspan Corporation jointly announce the establishment of ONESEA Solutions

Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Seaspan Corporation (SEASPAN) announce the establishment of OneSea Solutions Pte. Ltd. (ONESEA), a solutions provider focused on technical ship management and maritime talent development. ONESEA is jointly owned and operated by ONE and SEASPAN, leveraging the deep experience and best-in-class expertise of both companies, according to the company's release.

Headquartered in Singapore, ONESEA will offer technical ship management services for container vessels owned by ONE and vessels chartered by ONE from vessel owners. ONESEA will pursue the best of safety, efficiency, decarbonizing and digital initiatives, aiming to realize operational excellence of ONE's vessel operations.



Ocean Network Express (ONE), headquartered in Singapore, is one of the world's leading liner shipping companies. It operates a fleet of over 240 vessels with a capacity exceeding 1.9 million TEUs. Through its extensive global network, ONE provides reliable container shipping services to over 120 countries.

Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focussed on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world’s most prominent shipping lines. As of June 30, 2024, Seaspan’s operating fleet consisted of 217 vessels, pro forma for 41 undelivered newbuilds including PCTCs, with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.3 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.