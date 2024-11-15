2024 November 15 11:42

Allseas installs pipeline for N05-A gas development in Dutch North Sea

Allseas has successfully completed pipeline installation and post-lay activities for the N05-A natural gas development, a flagship project in the Dutch North Sea led by Dutch energy operator ONE-Dyas, according to the company's release.

The N05-A development, located about 20 kilometres north of the islands Schiermonnikoog and Borkum, represents the largest Dutch investment in natural gas in over 15 years and aims to deliver a reliable, cleaner energy supply for Dutch and German households and businesses.

ONE-Dyas entrusted Allseas’ offshore engineering expertise with the installation scope for N05-A’s critical pipeline infrastructure. The scope included the transport and installation of a 15-kilometer natural gas export pipeline that links the innovative, wind-powered platform to the existing NGT pipeline which runs to Uithuizen.

Vessel Lorelay executed the shallow water pipelay operations, pipeline burial and pre-commissioning activities, ensuring a seamless project progression.



The N05-A project is an innovation in clean gas production. The production hub is powered by offshore wind, making it the most environmentally friendly natural gas development in the North Sea.

The infrastructure is designed to support future development of green hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) – emerging sectors in which Allseas’ pipeline design and installation expertise is poised to play an important role.