2024 November 15 11:16

Vessel Performance Solutions to equip 30 vessels of Harren Shipping Services with its VESPER performance management platform

Vessel Performance Solutions ApS, a subsidiary of Ascenz Marorka, GTT Group’s smart shipping arm, has announced that Harren Group, a family-run shipping conglomerate with a unique network of maritime project activities, has selected VESPER as their performance management platform for 30 vessels of their fleet, according to GTT's release.

VESPER, Vessel Performance Solutions’ advanced performance management platform, enables comprehensive monitoring through data processing and automated reporting. Under this contract, the VESPER platform will be fully deployed across the designated vessels, automatically collecting and processing sensor data to generate performance reports as well as compliance reports for environmental and emission standards. This solution aims to enhance operational efficiency, energy management, and emissions control across the Harren Group fleet.

The advanced automation provided by VESPER will significantly reduce the administrative workload for Harren’s crew, turning performance data into actionable insights that support real-time decision-making. Additionally, both shore-based personnel and seafarers will benefit from enhanced data quality and reduced time spent on manual checks, allowing them to focus on critical operational tasks.