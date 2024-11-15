2024 November 15 10:43

All American Marine wins contract to build 63-foot hybrid ocean sampling vessel

All American Marine (AAM) has secured a contract to build a 63-foot hybrid catamaran for the Orange County Sanitation District (OC San). The Teknicraft Designed vessel, designed to support ocean sampling and scientific research, will be an innovative hybrid-powered boat, contributing to environmental sustainability in marine operations, according to the company's release.

The new 63-foot ocean sampling vessel will feature a hybrid propulsion system powered by Cummins QSB 6.7 engines paired with ABB’s Series Hybrid technology. The state-of-the-art vessel is designed to meet California’s zero-emissions standards, providing 30% of its operational power through a BorgWarner Energy Storage System (ESS), which stores up to 588 kW of clean energy.

Built for the Southern California coast, the vessel will enable OC San to carry out environmental monitoring, marine research, and ocean sampling efficiently. Equipped with a Teledyne Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler (ADCP), an Okeanus dual-drum winch, and a custom-built A-frame, the vessel will handle complex oceanographic research and sample collection. The spacious deck design will accommodate over 10 scientists, and the main cabin offers both a dray and wet lab as well as live-aboard features for extended research missions.

The hybrid catamaran will be built with dual propulsion permanent magnet motors that will receive their power from the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The auxiliary generators that provide charging power are acoustically insulated to minimize noise pollution, providing a quiet work environment for scientists in the state-of-the-art wet and dry lab spaces. Additionally, the precision-engineered winch system will allow for accurate deployment of research equipment in offshore environments.



Construction will take place at All American Marine’s facility in Bellingham, WA, where the vessel will be built to meet US Coast Guard Subchapter T standards. Once complete, the vessel will undergo comprehensive sea trials to ensure it meets all specifications and performance criteria. This hybrid vessel is set to become a key tool for marine monitoring and oceanographic research in Southern California.

OC San is dedicated to protecting and preserving the marine environment off the coast of Orange County in Southern California. The primary mission of OC San’s Ocean Monitoring Program (OMP) is to monitor the potential environmental impacts of OC San’s discharge of treated wastewater into the Pacific Ocean, ensuring compliance with local, state, and federal regulations. Through ocean sampling, marine research, and rigorous environmental assessments, OC San works to maintain the health of coastal ecosystems, safeguard public health, and promote sustainable marine practices. OC San is committed to advancing scientific understanding of ocean health, fostering collaboration with environmental agencies, and minimizing the impact of human activity on the marine environment.

All American Marine excels in building high-speed passenger boats, hybrid vessels, dinner cruise boats, patrol vessels, and research vessels.