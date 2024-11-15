2024 November 15 10:23

ONE launches new service connecting Pakistan and the Middle East

Ocean Network Express announced the launch of our new weekly service - “Pakistan Gulf Express (PGX)” – connecting Karachi to Jebel Ali, Hamad and Dammam.

The introduction of the new PGX service will expand ONE's service offerings and enhance overall network in the Arabian Sea.

The company offers the following service rotation: PGX Karachi – Jebel Ali – Hamad – Dammam.

Effective voyage – MV ADDISON V.W016 with ETA Karachi 02nd Dec 2024