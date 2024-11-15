2024 November 15 09:59

New electric E-Pusher and barges supercharge ofi’s sustainable cocoa transportation in the Netherlands

ofi, KOTUG and Jansma Shipping are partnering to implement a new electric E-Pusher and barge combination for sustainable cocoa transportation between the Port of Amsterdam and ofi’s Koog aan de Zaan and Wormer factories in the Netherlands, reducing emissions and noise pollution.

KOTUG’s E-Pusher, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and cutting-edge propulsion systems, works to provide cleaner and quieter transport of ofi‘s cocoa. Working alongside the E-Pusher, retrofit push barges transformed by Jansma Shipyard from diesel vessels further enhance sustainability. These barges have been converted into pusher barges, further extending their lifecycle, and contributing to a circular economy.

ofi (olam food ingredients) is a new operating group born out of Olam Group. ofi offers sustainable, natural, value-added food products and ingredients.

Jansma Shipping is part of the Jansma Shipyard group of companies and specialises in new-builds, rebuilds and chartering services.