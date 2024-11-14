2024 November 14 18:00

X-Press Feeders launches three new services

X-Press Feeders has announced the launch of three new services enhancing its connectivity.

The weekly BSB service offers fast direct transit from Benelux to Scandinavia and the Baltics, connecting Benelux, Denmark, Poland, Finland and Sweden.

Starting November 13, the weekly fixed day IMEX service offers fast and direct connections between Nhava Sheva and the Middle East, with unique calls in Dammam and Umm Qasr.

Launching November 26, the bi-weekly MCX2 service will provide transit from Mexico to Central America, with flexible port calls in GTPRQ and NICIO depending on requirements.