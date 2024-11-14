2024 November 14 17:09

KR, HD KSOE, HD HHI, KSS Line, and Liberian Registry partner to develop safety guidelines for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering

A landmark partnership to develop the safety guidelines for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering has been established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between KR (Korean Register), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), KSS Line, and the Liberian Registry, according to Korean Register's release.

This partnership aims to establish robust safety standards for STS ammonia bunkering, an efficient method for supplying fuel to ammonia-fueled vessels. The safe bunkering of alternative fuels, like ammonia, requires rigorous risk assessment and the establishment of controlled zones.

The five organizations involved will work together to develop standardized safety procedures that will set international benchmarks for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering.

As part of the initiative, HD KSOE will perform risk assessments aligned with international industry standards, while HD HHI and KSS Line will utilize their expertise and experience in alternative-fuel vessels and ammonia carriers to evaluate controlled zones and safety procedures for ammonia STS bunkering.

KR will verify the compliance of these safety procedures and issue an Approval in Principle (AIP) certificate.

The Liberian Registry, overseeing the world’s largest registered fleet, will further review the validity of these safety procedures.