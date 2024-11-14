  The version for the print
    KR, HD KSOE, HD HHI, KSS Line, and Liberian Registry partner to develop safety guidelines for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering

    A landmark partnership to develop the safety guidelines for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering has been established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between KR (Korean Register), HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE), HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), KSS Line, and the Liberian Registry, according to Korean Register's release.

    This partnership aims to establish robust safety standards for STS ammonia bunkering, an efficient method for supplying fuel to ammonia-fueled vessels. The safe bunkering of alternative fuels, like ammonia, requires rigorous risk assessment and the establishment of controlled zones. 

    The five organizations involved will work together to develop standardized safety procedures that will set international benchmarks for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering. 

    As part of the initiative, HD KSOE will perform risk assessments aligned with international industry standards, while HD HHI and KSS Line will utilize their expertise and experience in alternative-fuel vessels and ammonia carriers to evaluate controlled zones and safety procedures for ammonia STS bunkering. 

    KR will verify the compliance of these safety procedures and issue an Approval in Principle (AIP) certificate. 

    The Liberian Registry, overseeing the world’s largest registered fleet, will further review the validity of these safety procedures.

2024 November 14

17:24 Norwegian operator Olympic takes delivery of second vessel from Ulstein, using Ulstein TWIN X-STERN® for fuel savings
17:09 KR, HD KSOE, HD HHI, KSS Line, and Liberian Registry partner to develop safety guidelines for ship-to-ship ammonia bunkering
16:32 Kuehne+Nagel acquires majority stake in IMC Logistics
16:12 Hapag-Lloyd posts results for first three quarters of 2024
15:45 HHLA releases results for nine months of 2024
15:25 Technip Energies and SBM Offshore awarded by TotalEnergies for FPSO construction in Suriname
14:46 Hercules Tanker Management orders six more newbuilds from Jiangmen Hangtong shipyard
14:30 CSSC Tianjin's first 16,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG container ship successfully completes sea trials
13:40 Alphaliner releases the latest ranking of the top 100 global liner companies in terms of capacity
13:23 Kpler acquires Spire Maritime to enhance maritime data and analytics capabilities
12:41 MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, November 11-15, 2024.
12:41 The second series of prototype trials of the Blue Visby Solution deliver significant savings of GHG emissions
12:21 Port of Hull welcomes two new eco-friendly vessels
11:42 Brunvoll signs contract with Astilleros GONDAN for the delivery of an azimuth thruster package for an Ocean Energy Support Vessel
11:09 Taiwan's Evergreen Marine releases the results for the first three quarters of 2024
10:35 Kongsberg to supply equipment for two new NOAA research vessels
10:13 Panama Canal Administrator highlights new alternative strategic projects at the Houston International Maritime Conference
09:54 HMM's net profit in the first three quarters increased by 308.5% year-on-year

2024 November 13

18:00 COSCO Shipping Energy orders 6 new VLCCs
17:12 ABS, CCS and DNV approve COSCO's 50,000 cubic metre dual-fuel ammonia tanker design
16:47 Odfjell to use digital twins for weather routing on chemical tankers
14:51 Establishing an emission control area for ships in the North Atlantic Ocean could prevent several thousand premature deaths through 2050 - ICCT
14:11 Erma First Group acquires Ecochlor to lead the global BWTS market
13:53 Höegh Autoliners and Fortescue call for faster adoption of clean ammonia marine fuel at COP29
13:24 INEOS and Royal Wagenborg sign multi-year contract for CO2 carrier
12:22 Bureau Veritas acquires technical advisory company Versatec Energy
11:47 Wuchang Shipbuilding launches the large navigation ship of the South China Sea Navigation Support Center
11:24 GTT receives an order from China Merchant Heavy Industry-Jiangsu for the tank design of a new LNG сarrier
10:52 Thecla Bodewes Shipyards successfully launches 5,050dwt vessel 'Iana’ for Transtal Shipping
10:00 ACCIONA to build a new breakwater to shelter floating port terminal in Ravenna
09:21 Bureau Veritas embarks with Selar to certify its pioneering wind and solar powered polar expedition vessel

2024 November 12

18:06 Iraq shortlists 11 firms for Grand Faw port operation, decision in January 2025
17:42 ZeroNorth and Vitol launch digital bunker trial in port of Rotterdam
17:24 LR MDH joins call to accelerate adoption of zero-emission fuels by 2030
16:41 Port of Rotterdam Authority sets tariffs for the next three years
16:25 Vitol Terminal Latvia introduces new aniline transshipment service
15:45 UECC and Daphne Technology join forces to drive advanced emissions monitoring on UECC’s latest vehicle carrier
15:18 Seatrium inks LoI for a Heavy Lift Vessel for Japan’s wind market
14:55 Silverstream and Yiu Lian Dockyards (Shekou) sign MoU to drive Silverstream® System installations
14:13 AD Ports Group delivers record revenue of AED 4.66 bln and total net profit of AED 445 mln in Q3 2024
13:44 BAR Technologies signs an agreement with WindWaves to manufacture new 20 and 24 metre WindWings
12:31 Sanmar delivers powerful escort tug to P&O Maritime Logistics
11:40 e1 Marine and STAX Engineering partner on innovative barge-based emission capture and control project
11:00 New Yangzi Shipbuilding delivers SEASPAN's 12th dual-fuel medium-sized container ship
10:31 Van Oord completes major dredging project in Egypt
10:03 Zhenhua Heavy Industries launched the world's largest piling vessel for CCCC Second Harbor Engineering Bureau
09:49 Telemar announces agreement to install and maintain Sealution’s shipboard data collection technology

2024 November 11

18:00 ADNOC Gas to buy 60% in Ruwais LNG plant
17:18 Strategic Marine signs contract with Mainprize Offshore for six new Supa Swath vessels, with options for six more
17:01 Hanwha Ocean wins 713.5 bln-won deal to build two LNG carriers for Maran Gas Maritime
16:35 One missing after MSDF vessel sinks due to fire off Fukuoka
16:05 Northern European ports in collaboration receive EU funding for onshore power for container ships
15:32 Maersk Tankers to deploy suction sail technology at scale to reduce CO2 emissions
15:12 CMA CGM's revenue up 38.5% to USD 15.8 bln in Q3 2024
14:45 DP World Australia announces acquisition of Silk Logistics
13:24 SAFEEN Group achieves Guinness World Record for most powerful electric tugboat
12:53 Höegh Evi to partner with SEMOP Port-La Nouvelle to develop strategic infrastructure for hydrogen import to France and Europe
12:08 ICTSI's Adriatic Gate Container Terminal hit 2 more milestones
11:24 Daito Corporation to build an electric tugboat
10:43 Hudong Zhonghua completes sea trial of LNG carrier built for Qatar Energy
10:20 CSSC Engine delivers China's first domestically produced methanol dual-fuel main engine
09:47 Hapag-Lloyd acquires German ship management company Hamburger Lloyd

2024 November 10

15:03 Keel laying ceremony marks the birth date of new ships for Scilly
13:44 Singapore is strengthening its position as a global hub for supply chain management (SCM)
12:13 ACP: Panama Canal could double the number of containers transiting
11:38 INOX India Ltd announces Q2FY25 Results
10:09 Chittagong port sees 13% fall in export container handling

2024 November 9

13:41 Montreal port employers threaten shutdown over labour dispute
12:49 China Merchants signs letter of intent with Brazilian port authority Portos do Parana
11:08 ZIM integrates Hoopo’s solar tracking solutions