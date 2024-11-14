2024 November 14 16:32

Kuehne+Nagel acquires majority stake in IMC Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel acquires a majority stake in IMC Logistics (IMC), a leading marine drayage provider in the United States. As announced by both companies, Kuehne+Nagel will acquire 51% of the privately held company. IMC specializes in comprehensive end-to-end transportation solutions to or from seaports or rail hubs, customer facilities and inland in the United States. With this investment, Kuehne+Nagel enhances its access to one of the most important logistics networks in North America and ensures flexible transportation solutions in times of increasing supply chain disruptions. The IMC brand will be retained.

IMC is headquartered in Collierville, Tennessee and has more than 40 years of experience in providing intermodal solutions for Sea Logistics in the United States. Kuehne+Nagel and IMC are longtime partners. IMC's national network includes 49 locations with a strategic presence at major US seaports and rail transportation hubs. The company handles 2 million TEUs annually in intermodal drayage and rail operations. With around 1,700 employees and an extensive network of independent contractors, IMC generated revenue of around USD 800 million in 2023.

The transaction is expected to be completed at the beginning of the first quarter of 2025. Both parties have agreed not to disclose further details of the transaction at this time. The deal is subject to approval from regulatory authorities and customary closing conditions.



With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 sites in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics providers. Headquartered in Switzerland, Kuehne+Nagel is listed in the Swiss blue-chip stock market index, the SMI. The Group is the global number one in Air and Sea Logistics and has strong market positions in Road and Contract Logistics.