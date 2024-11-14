2024 November 14 14:46

Hercules Tanker Management orders six more newbuilds from Jiangmen Hangtong shipyard

Hercules Tanker Management has announced plans to further expand and renew its fleet with six newbuild vessels, with an option for a further four, with approval expected later this year.

The 7,700 DWT IMO II Chemical Tankers will be sister ships to the four vessels announced previously, and are also being constructed in the Jiangmen Hangtong shipyard in China.

“The order of these new vessels marks another important milestone for HTM as we continue expanding and renewing our fleet, closely aligned with the needs of both HTM’s and Peninsula’s customer base. We remain committed to the supply of conventional fuels, but our new assets will achieve this with lower emissions. Equally we anticipate an evolving alternative fuels market, in which we will play a leading role with specialist supply assets”, said John A. Bassadone.