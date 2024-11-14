2024 November 14 14:30

CSSC Tianjin's first 16,000 TEU dual-fuel LNG container ship successfully completes sea trials

On November 12, the first LNG dual-fuel 16,000TEU container ship built by Dalian Shipyard CSSC Tianjin successfully completed its sea trial and returned to the port, according to the company's release.

Before the sea trial, the project team conscientiously implemented the company 's deployment requirements of "meticulous organization and precise planning", formulated a detailed sea trial plan, and clarified the specific persons responsible for the test projects.

All test items were passed at one time, and important performance indicators and equipment operation met the relevant technical requirements and specifications and standards, which were unanimously recognized by the shipowner and ship inspection.