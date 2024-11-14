2024 November 14 13:40

Alphaliner releases the latest ranking of the top 100 global liner companies in terms of capacity

According to the latest data released by Alphaliner, as of November 9, there were 7,154 container ships in operation worldwide, with a total capacity of 31.1385 million TEUs, equivalent to approximately 369 million deadweight tons. Among them, the total capacity of the top three liner companies accounted for 46.28% of the global market.



The top three global liner companies in terms of capacity are Mediterranean Shipping (6.1905 million TEUs, accounting for 19.88%), Maersk Line (4.4224 million TEUs, accounting for 14.20%) and CMA CGM (3.7977 million TEUs, accounting for 12.20%).



Alphaliner pointed out that the 4th to 10th positions in terms of capacity are: COSCO SHIPPING Group, Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Shipping (ONE), Evergreen Marine, Hyundai Merchant Marine, ZIM Shipping and Yang Ming Marine Transport. The top 7 have a capacity of more than 1.5 million TEUs.



The 11th to 20th positions are: Wan Hai Lines, Pacific Lines, Sea Lead Shipping, X-Press Feeders Group, SITC International, UniFeeder, KMTC, IRISL, CSCL and TS Lines.



Among the mainland Chinese liner companies on the list, COSCO Shipping Container Lines ranked 4th, SITC International ranked 15th, Ningbo Ocean Shipping ranked 23rd, Antong Holdings (Quanzhou Ansheng Shipping) ranked 24th, Tangshan Port Hede Shipping ranked 26th, Zhonggu Xinliang Shipping ranked 27th, Sinotrans Container Lines ranked 33rd, Shanghai Jinjiang Shipping ranked 35th, China United Shipping ranked 45th, Yangpu Xinyuan Shipping ranked 47th, Taicang Port Container Shipping ranked 54th, Hai'an New Port ranked 78th, Dalian Jifa Bohai Container Lines ranked 85th, Tianjin Datong Shipping ranked 90th, and Guangxi Hongxiang Shipping ranked 96th.