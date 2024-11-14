Kpler acquires Spire Maritime to enhance maritime data and analytics capabilities
Kpler, a leading data and analytics platform for trade intelligence, announced its acquisition of Spire Maritime, a prominent provider of satellite-powered data for real-time global vessel tracking. This strategic move aims to enhance Kpler’s maritime coverage and deliver unmatched insights into global vessel movements and shipping logistics, according to the company's release.
By integrating Spire Maritime’s technology and AIS feed, Kpler will expand its data reach, offering comprehensive visibility across open oceans.
The acquisition of Spire Maritime marks another significant step in Kpler's strategic path, further enhancing its position as a global leader in the trade intelligence markets.
The transaction is expected to close by the first quarter of 2025, subject to satisfying customary closing conditions.