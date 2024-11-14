2024 November 14 11:42

Brunvoll signs contract with Astilleros GONDAN for the delivery of an azimuth thruster package for an Ocean Energy Support Vessel

Brunvoll has signed a contract with Astilleros GONDAN for the delivery of an azimuth thruster package for an Ocean Energy Support Vessel (OESV), according to the company's release. The vessel designed by Salt Ship Design will feature six thrusters from Brunvoll, where three are azimuth propulsion thrusters and the other three are retractable azimuth thrusters. Østensjø Rederi is scheduled to take delivery of the vessel in the second half of 2027.

Brunvoll’s delivery for the OESV consists of 3 azimuth propulsion thrusters in the aft of the vessel, with a power output of 1900 kW each. In the bow, the vessel will feature three retractable azimuth thrusters of 1600 kW, where of two of the thrusters will also act as a tunnel thruster in retracted position. All thrusters are designed for the established strict requirements for rapid, safe, and accurate DP operations. This includes high rotation speed and quick propeller acceleration.

This configuration with three retractable azimuth thrusters in the bow on this type of vessel is quite unique. Traditionally, similar vessels are equipped with a single retractable azimuth thruster and two tunnel thrusters. This new arrangement improves DP capability while also enhancing system redundancy and operational performance.

The combined retractable azimuth and tunnel thrusters are of Brunvoll’s latest and most compact design, with a significantly lower building height compared to traditional combined azimuth/tunnel thrusters. This enables for an efficient arrangement with great utilization of the space available.

Brunvoll’s delivery also includes its own propulsion and thrustercontrol system, BruCon PTC. For enhanced monitoring and decision support formaintenance and energy efficient operation, the vessel will be equipped withBrunvoll’s condition monitoring system, BruCon CMS.

The OESV designed by Salt Ship Design is equipped to perform a wide range of operations within offshore energy, including Inspection, Maintenance, and Repair (IMR), construction, walk-to-work/flotel services, and cable laying. It is a versatile platform that ensures that the vessel can operate across multiple segments within the ocean space, ensuring efficiency and operational flexibility. The main particulars for the vessel are a length of 120 meters, abeam of 23 meters, and a capacity to accommodate a crew of 180 persons.



Østensjø Rederi isa Norwegian shipping company specializing in offshore, towage, and renewable energy support vessels. Østensjø Rederi operates a modern fleet of vessels, including those owned by both Østensjø Rederi and Edda Wind, several of which feature equipment from Brunvoll.



Salt Ship Design is an independent Norwegian ship design company with a strong passion for creating high-performance, purpose-built vessels.

Astilleros GONDAN is a Spanish shipyard located in Asturias, specializing in building vessels for industries like offshore wind, fisheries, and passenger transport.