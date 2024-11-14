2024 November 14 10:35

Kongsberg to supply equipment for two new NOAA research vessels

Kongsberg Discovery and Kongsberg Maritime have been chosen as the exclusive suppliers of marine scientific equipment, oceanographic handling systems and deck machinery for two new National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) charting and mapping vessels, the Surveyor and Navigator. The vessels are being constructed by Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, a leading shipbuilding company based in Louisiana, USA.

The ships feature an advanced array of technology from Kongsberg Discovery to map, monitor and safeguard the marine environment, supporting mariners, commerce, and aquatic life. Kongsberg Maritime's state-of-the-art oceanographic handling, anchoring and mooring systems is incorporated into the design of the new vessels to enhance their operational efficiency and performance.



With launch dates of 2027 and 2028, the Surveyor and Navigator (contracted at a combined value of US$624.6 million) mark the next generation of NOAA multi-mission platforms, with a primary mission of hydrography utilising the latest technology for mapping and characterising the United States Economic Zone. Kongsberg Discovery has a key role to play.

Kongsberg Discovery US, the US office of the Norwegian technology company Kongsberg Discovery A/S is delivering an integrated package of solutions, including state-of-the-art sonars for high-resolution ocean mapping from coastal waters to full ocean depth: EM 2040 and EM 304 multibeam echo sounders, SBP 29 sub-bottom profilers, and EK 80 split beam echo sounders. When used together, these systems provide the ability to collect high-quality bathymetry and seabed backscatter, deep penetration high-resolution sub-seabed structure; and water column structure and calibrated backscatter, which allows for the study of physical phenomena, biomass concentration and migration, as well as detect seafloor gaseous anomalies like methane seeps.



Kongsberg Maritime’s contract, worth 123m NOK (US$11.25m) for the two ship-program, signed with Thoma-Sea, includes an option to supply two further vessels. The supply contract will see the delivery of a complete integrated scientific handling system enabling safe and efficient operations with cables up to 5,000 meters in length.

The scientific winch system comprises two Hydrographic winches, one Brailing winch, and a comprehensive arrangement of sheaves for cable routing between units.

The delivery also includes overboard handling units: one Stern A-frame and one CTD Handling Gear, including a common Hydraulic Power Unit (HPU), as well as Main- and Stores Cranes.

The control system, fully developed and maintained in-house by KONGSBERG, features KONGSBERG’s proprietary predictive active heave compensation (AHC) algorithm providing accurate winch system response matched to vessel motion, by aid of KONGSBERG’s motion reference unit (MRU).

Kongsberg Maritime is also supplying the anchoring and mooring systems for both vessels.

Once operational, the ships will primarily focus on ocean mapping and nautical charting, acquiring, and processing large data sets to help mariners navigate US ports and harbours. Further missions will include collecting data for oceanographic monitoring, research, and modeling activities, while supporting coastal resource management and the nation’s blue economy.



Kongsberg Discovery launched as a standalone business in April 2023, building on decades of experience within KONGSBERG to create a market leader focusing exclusively on cutting-edge underwater robotics and sensor technology.