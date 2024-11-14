2024 November 14 10:13

Panama Canal Administrator highlights new alternative strategic projects at the Houston International Maritime Conference

Panama Canal Administrator Dr. Ricaurte Vásquez, as part of his keynote address at the Houston International Maritime Conference (HIMC), spoke about the future of the Panama Canal and highlighted a plan to evaluate new alternative initiatives, including a pipeline to diversify the Canal’s operations, according to the company's release. By introducing a new, strategic development, Panamanians seek to elevate the Canal’s logistical superiority and reinforce the country’s pivotal role in global trade. Vásquez also discussed the strategic partnership between the Port of Houston and the Panama Canal and underscore the Canal’s integral role supporting Texas ports’ trade activities.

Vásquez spoke about the need to maintain longevity and sustainability to keep the waterway functioning effectively. “Fresh water is one of the main resources used by the Panama Canal, and to that end, we depend on the rainfall to transit vessels. Due to climate change, we expect to see an increase in the number of episodes caused by the El Niño phenomenon. Over that, we have no control, and that’s why we see an opportunity to diversify our operations and to serve the maritime industry in a different manner,” he said.

“For this reason, it is important to look at Panama as a main route with the Canal as the keystone, which makes options circumnavigating the Canal critical, as well,” Vásquez explained. “This is why we want to highlight that, in response to President Mulino’s request to increase the volume of WTI [West Texas Intermediate oil] going through the Canal, we are looking at different diversification options, including other forms of transportation, such as pipelines that will allow the Panama Canal to look beyond maritime transportation and take advantage of its prestigious geographical location to find alternative income streams,” he said.

The administrator also presented key accomplishments from fiscal year 2024 (FY24) and demonstrated advances in efficiency and reliability. Despite a reduction in total transits and tonnage, Vásquez outlined notable financial and operational results:

Revenue Growth: FY24 revenues reached $4.99 billion, a compound annual growth of 9%, and an impressive $1.8 billion increase during the past five years.

Net Earnings: $3.45 billion which marks an 18% compound annual growth.

Operational excellence: An operating margin of 62.2%, with the EBIT margin growing from 45% in 2019 to 63% in 2024.

Green Investment: $8.5 billion allocated over the next five years to support the Panama Canal’s net zero carbon emissions goal by 2050 to ensure the reliability and sustainability of the canal.

These metrics reflect Canal’s robust operational resilience and financial stability, underpinned by a strong cash position, increased reserves, and strategic land acquisitions. Dr. Vásquez explained, “[T]hat enhances our capacity to invest in terminals, transshipment facilities and entertain the possibility of partnering with third parties.”

All these elements work together to secure the reliability of the Panama Canal Authority’s operations which are essential for Texas ports and account for 23% of the Canal’s overall transiting cargo, totaling 63.5 million tons. The Port of Houston remains the Panama Canal’s largest client in Texas with their container cargo imports reaching 3.9 million tons and 42.7 million tons of petroleum and petroleum products dominating exports.

The HIMC was organized by the Port of Houston and was supported by FTZ, Gulf Winds, and the OEC Group, and fosters an environment for stakeholders across the supply chain to collaborate and innovate amid a dynamic maritime commercial landscape. As part of his visit to Houston, Administrator Vásquez also led an event at the Baker Institute where he met with transportation and energy leaders.