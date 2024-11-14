2024 November 14 11:09

Taiwan's Evergreen Marine releases the results for the first three quarters of 2024

In the third quarter of 2024, Evergreen Marine achieved total operating revenue of NT$152.79 billion (approximately US$4.77 billion) , a year-on-year increase of 109.8% and a month-on-month increase of 43.8%.

In the first three quarters of 2024, Evergreen Marine achieved cumulative operating revenue of NT$347.76 billion (approximately US$10.85 billion), a year-on-year increase of 68.0%; operating profit reached NT$125.49 billion (US$3.92 billion), a year-on-year increase of 117.7%; operating profit margin reached 36.1%; net profit after tax and earnings per share in the first three quarters were NT$112.08 billion (US$3.50 billion) and NT$50.68, respectively.

According to the latest data from Alphaliner, among the top 100 global liner companies in terms of capacity, Evergreen Marine ranks 7th in the world, operating 223 ships, including 140 owned ships and 83 leased ships, with a total capacity of 1.734 million TEUs. In addition, Evergreen Marine also holds 54 new shipbuilding orders totaling 611,000 TEUs.