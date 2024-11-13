2024 November 13 17:12

ABS, CCS and DNV approve COSCO's 50,000 cubic metre dual-fuel ammonia tanker design

On October 30, the design scheme for a 50,000 cubic meter ammonia dual-fuel carrier, jointly developed by COSCO SHIPPING Energy and COSCO SHIPPING Heavy Industry, received independent Approval in Principle (AIP) from three leading classification societies: ABS, CCS, and DNV, according to COSCO's release.

The design vessel boasts green and low-carbon characteristics, energy efficiency, and strong cargo capacity, ensuring safety and reliability.

At the same scale, the cargo hold volume increases by approximately 1%; under the same speed conditions, daily fuel consumption is reduced by about 0.5 tons. Primarily designed for ammonia cargo, it also has the capability to carry LPG simultaneously. The ammonia dual-fuel system is engineered to achieve net-zero carbon emissions, positioning it at an internationally advanced level in terms of both performance indicators and cargo capacity.

This innovative design not only offers practical solutions for the application of alternative fuels in the shipping industry but also provides robust support for the cross-regional transportation of global green energy. COSCO SHIPPING Energy continues to actively participate in building a green energy ecosystem and supporting logistics and application scenarios for the green energy industry.

To date, one LNG dual-fuel VLCC has been operationalized, and orders have been placed for three 114,000-dwt Aframax methanol dual-fuel crude oil carriers. These efforts contribute significantly to achieving the “dual carbon” goals and advancing the commercialization of “zero-carbon” ship types.