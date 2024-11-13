2024 November 13 14:11

Erma First Group acquires Ecochlor to lead the global BWTS market

ERMA FIRST GROUP has successfully completed the acquisition of Ecochlor, in a move that reinforces its position as a trusted provider of ballast water treatment and advanced decarbonisation solutions, according to the company's release.

Broadening the range of ultra-efficient ballast water treatment systems (BWTS), future-proof decarbonisation solutions and related services under the ERMA FIRST GROUP umbrella, the acquisition consolidates the company’s status as one of the world’s largest BWTS providers.

Ecochlor’s BWTS portfolio comprises a filtration- and ClO2-based system and two versions of the EcoOne™ solution. The first is a filterless system that uses ClO2 alone and consumes just 10–20 kilowatts of power even at very-high flow rates. The second hybrid system deploys either a two-step filtration and ClO2 process or filterless ClO2-based operations only, depending on shipowner requirements.

The Ecochlor BWTS secured its market position by using a low dose of its proprietary chlorine dioxide (ClO2) solution, the EcoBlue, to treat ballast water in a highly efficient one- or two-step process. EcoBlue is the only chemical globally to be approved for use in Ecochlor systems under IMO and USCG Type Approval Certificates, which means that compliance is guaranteed for every operation, as well as compliance with IMO and USCG discharge standards. Apart from ensuring compliance, EcoBlue secures safe operation of the BWTS in accordance with the maker’s operational manual and the BWTS warranty remains valid. ERMA FIRST GROUP’s global reach will further strengthen the system’s established chemical resupply and service network, which supports optimal Ecochlor BWTS performance wherever vessels sail.

In addition to that, the use of ERMA FIRST GROUP genuine spare parts safeguards the flawless, efficient and effective operation of every BWTS, prolonging its lifecycle without compromises, while reassures the warranty validity and full compliance with IMO and USCG Type Approvals.



Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Greece, ERMA FIRST GROUP is a leading manufacturer and provider of future-proof sustainable maritime solutions. The Group’s robust systems and solutions ensure worldwide compliance, provide operational simplicity and reduce operational expenditure, while at the same time minimising the impact of ship operations on the environment.



ERMA FIRST GROUP offers a complete portfolio, including Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS), Alternative Maritime Power (AMP) solutions, Energy Saving Devices (ESDs) and Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) systems.



