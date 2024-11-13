2024 November 13 13:53

Höegh Autoliners and Fortescue call for faster adoption of clean ammonia marine fuel at COP29

Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners has joined forces with Australian green technology, energy and metals group Fortescue to call on global shipping regulators to fast-track the adoption of green ammonia as the only marine fuel that can hasten the decarbonization of the industry, according to the company's release.

The two companies came together at a decarbonization of shipping event at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, to jointly advocate for the global shipping industry to end reliance on dirty bunker fuel.

Fortescue and Höegh Autoliners have committed to working together to explore the technical and commercial requirements for a green ammonia supply chain for bunkering, from Fortescue’s proposed global portfolio of projects to Höegh Autoliners’ global bunkering.

They have long shared a strong commitment to reducing emissions in the shipping sector as members of the First Movers Coalition for shipping. Both companies will also be signatories to a Call to Action for an Equitable Energy Transition in Shipping, to be launched at COP29.

In March 2024, Fortescue made history in sustainable shipping when its Green Pioneer became the world's first vessel to use ammonia as part of a marine fuel at the Port of Singapore.



Höegh Autoliners, which operates the world’s most sustainable pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) fleet, recently launched a transformational green fleet renewal program – ordering 12 new multi-fuel-ready vessels designed for transportation of future cargo. The Aurora Class vessels have DNV’s “ammonia ready” notation and the last 4 vessels in the series are planned to be delivered with dual fuel ammonia propulsion.

The Aurora Class has a capacity of up to 9,100 cars – and with strengthened decks and enhanced internal ramp systems she can carry Electric Vehicles on all 14 decks. Two of the Aurora Class vessels are already in commercial operations, cutting carbon emissions per car transported by up to 58 percent from the current industry average.

The alignment between Fortescue and Höegh Autoliners comes at a critical time for the future of international shipping, with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) due to soon make key decisions on how it will reduce emissions in line with the level of ambition set out in its 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships.



Fortescue is the technology, energy and metals group accelerating the commercial decarbonisation of industry, rapidly, profitably and globally.