2024 November 13 13:24

INEOS and Royal Wagenborg sign multi-year contract for CO2 carrier

INEOS and Royal Wagenborg have signed a landmark agreement on the delivery of a new build CO₂ carrier. This vessel, based on Wagenborg’s award-winning EasyMax design, will be built by shipyard Royal Niestern Sander and marks a significant step towards advancing carbon capture and storage (CCS) within the European Union, according to Wagenborg's release.

The long term agreement with INEOS marks the first construction and deployment of a dedicated CO₂ carrier for Wagenborg. This purpose-built CO₂ carrier, designed to meet the highest standards of safety and efficiency, will facilitate large-scale transport of CO₂ to the Greensand storage site in the Danish North Sea, led by INEOS with its partners Harbour Energy and Nordsøfonden.



The EasyMax concept – developed by Royal Wagenborg and Royal Niestern Sander – has proven to be successful in terms of safe, reliable and efficient ocean transportation.