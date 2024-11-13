2024 November 13 12:22

Bureau Veritas acquires technical advisory company Versatec Energy

Bureau Veritas announced the acquisition of Versatec Energy B.V., an independent and specialized technical advisory company for the offshore and onshore energy industry.

This acquisition enables Bureau Veritas to expand its service offering in crucial areas including oil & gas, nuclear, renewables, particularly offshore wind, as well as low carbon energy such as hydrogen, its derivatives & carbon capture, utilization & storage (CCUS), according to the company's release.

Versatec Energy B.V. is a specialized technical consultancy with a special focus on the offshore energy industry. It capitalizes on over 40 years of expertise in five core areas: health, safety & environment; operational excellence, quality & technical compliance, technical documentation & training, as well as digitalsmart solutions. Versatec Energy B.V. experts have developed valuable methodologies in the areas of Commissioning & Start-up, Asset Due Diligence, Operational Assurance & Readiness and Project Management.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company employs 35 highly skilled experts and consultants and delivered revenues of €4.2 million in 2023. Since its inception, Versatec Energy B.V. has assisted over 1,500 global projects in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.